Why isn't the IBC process giving mega bucks to banks? Experts discuss

Updated : June 23, 2021 19:58:35 IST

Banks managed to recover just 5 to 6 percent of the loans they gave to Videocon and Jet Airways and that too after a lengthy bankruptcy process.

Today, exactly 5 years after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) came into existence, only 8 percent of admitted cases have been resolved and a third have ended in liquidation.

So, what's going wrong? Why isn't the process giving mega bucks to banks that it had promised? To discuss this, Latha Venkatesh and Ritu Singh spoke to Rajnish Kumar, Former Chairman of State Bank of India; Shardul Shroff, Executive Chairman of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Bahram Vakil, Founding Partner at AZB & Partners.