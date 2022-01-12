WEF Global Risks Report 2022; details here

As the world enters the third year of pandemic, climate risks dominate global concerns. World Economic Forum has released the 17th edition of global risks report. It identifies and analyses risks from current economic, societal, environmental and technological tensions. It also explores areas like cybersecurity, competition in space, disorderly climate transition and migration pressures.

As the world enters the third year of pandemic, climate risks dominate global concerns. World Economic Forum has released the 17th edition of global risks report. It identifies and analyses risks from current economic, societal, environmental and technological tensions. It also explores areas like cybersecurity, competition in space, disorderly climate transition and migration pressures.

"Health and economic disruptions are compounding social cleavages. This is creating tensions at a time when collaboration within societies and among the international community will be fundamental to ensure a more even and rapid global recovery. Global leaders must come together and adopt a coordinated multistakeholder approach to tackle unrelenting global challenges and build resilience ahead of the next crisis," said Saadia Zahidi, MD, WEF.

The survey finds that only 1 in 6 people are optimistic and 1 in 10 believe the global recovery will accelerate. Experts also believe, a global economic recovery will be volatile and uneven over the next 3 years.

The most severe global risks over the next decade are…

#10

Geoeconomic confrontation

#9

Debt crises

#8

Natural resource crises

#7

Human environmental damage

#6

Infectious diseases

#5

Livelihood crises

#4

Social cohesion erosion

#3

Biodiversity loss

#2

Extreme weather

#1

Climate action failure

Watch the video for more