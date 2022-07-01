Union Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on the GST journey and the road ahead

GST was envisaged as 360 -degree tax reform to supersede the anomalies ingrained in the erstwhile indirect tax structure. GST has not only reformed the tax structure, but also transformed the tax compliance to a tax administration. CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Union Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on the need to streamline the GST law, compliances and procedures.

On the fifth anniversary of the rollout of the GST tax regime, the government says GST collections have come in above Rs 1 lakh crore for the 12th month in a row. June collections crossed Rs 1.44 lakh crore, the second-highest collection ever after the Rs 1.67 lakh crore collected in April this year.

