Unemployment rate has multiplied three-fold post lockdown, says Mahesh Vyas of CMIE

VIDEOS

Economy

Updated : April 13, 2020 02:14 PM IST

As the central government prepares to extend the 21-day lockdown, the question on everyone's mind is the manner in which it may be done and the timeline. Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico and Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO of the Centre for Monitoring the Indian economy (CMIE) spoke to CNBC-TV18 to help assess the ground situation.

Harsh Mariwala said, “If there is a continuation of the current lockdown then certainly there will be a lot of impact on most sectors which have been closed. I believe that the government will do some selective relaxation and that will improve to some extent in terms of the supply chain, and in terms of the agriculture sector which can be opened up.”

“Most of the FMCG companies have problems in terms of manufacturing supply chain, transport availability, distributors and people so it is improving but it still needs to improve much more, he further added.

Mahesh Vyas said, “What we found is that immediately after the lockdown in the last week of March the unemployment rate shot up from 7-8 percent before that to 23-24 percent. The unemployment rate has multiplied three-fold but the situation is worse than just an increase in the unemployment rate because we have also seen s sharp drop in the labour participation rate which has dropped from around 42 to 36 percent which means around 6 percent of the labour force has quit the labour market.”

He further added, “In terms of livelihood the hit is very severe and it is across the urban and rural region, it is more severe in fact in urban regions than in rural regions and so far as the recovery of the economy from here is concerned I think the government will have to take very strong pro-active measures on that count.”

Talking about relief measures from government Harsh Mariwala said, “Relief measure should cover workmen who have been without any employment or many sectors which are completely shut and they need to some support like aviation or hospitality or hotels, MSMEs sector which is again facing a lot of cash crunch and they don’t know how to pay salaries. So we are all awaiting very eagerly in terms of what would be that relief package from the government.”

Mahesh Vyas said, “I can look at two kinds of measures to be made one is to put money on the table to deliver this money to household that are deeply distressed. Loss of livelihood needs to be taken very seriously. The second thing I would say which also emerges from the data that CMIE has collected which is that there is a tremendous loss of confidence that is visible in consumer sentiment so building confidence is a second thing.