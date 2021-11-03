Traders see festive cheer but still not like pre-COVID; here’s ground report from Mumbai’s Crawford Market

After a near washout last year because of the pandemic, there are signs of consumer picking up in Mumbai’s famous Crawford Market. CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta gets more details from Mumbai's busiest shopping street.

Credit offtake is picking up, but have customers started to loosen their purse strings this festive season? What is the impact of rising inflation and pandemic-related loss of income on consumer sentiment?

After a near washout last year because of the pandemic, there are signs of consumer spending picking up in Mumbai’s famous Crawford Market.

Significantly larger crowds, as compared to last year, have lit up Lohar Chawl or the lights market in Mumbai. But the shopkeepers say the crowds are not at pre-COVID levels, and of course rising prices are a concern.

While sales may not have reached pre-COVID levels, the strong footfalls are an indication that the festival of lights is anything but dim this year. The very fact that people are confidently stepping out has given shopkeepers reason to hope that the rest of the festive season and the upcoming wedding season will further boost sales.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta from Mumbai's busiest shopping street on the festive demand.