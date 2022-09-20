Time for India to be in the limelight: JPMorgan

CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh spoke to Leo Puri, Chmn-South & Southeast Asia at JPMorgan; Jahangir Aziz, Head-Emerging Mkt Economics, and Head-EM Commodities Research at JPMorgan; Sajjid Chinoy, Chief India Economist, at JPMorgan from the side-lines of JPM Investors Summit, on global recession, more rate hikes, rupee trajectory and more.

The India Shining theme is back in media headlines and in investor conference tables and this time, there is some market backing for this theme. The Nifty has outperformed Wall Street indices this year by a comfortable 16-18 percent; the Indian rupee has outperformed most EM peers, and India's GDP forecast at 7 percent this year is higher than all large economies.

So, has the India decade finally arrived? CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh spoke to Leo Puri, Chairman-South & Southeast Asia at JPMorgan; Jahangir Aziz, Head-Emerging Market Economics and Head-EM Commodities Research at JPMorgan; Sajjid Chinoy, Chief India Economist at JPMorgan, on the side-lines of JPM Investors Summit.

Talking about India growth trajectory, Puri said, “ I am sensing a shift in the recognition that this could be our sweet spot. I think there is some recognition that we may have weathered the pandemic better than many other countries in the sense of having come out with a relatively strong, relatively strong fiscal and macro backdrop to this. So yes, I think there is a recognition that this is the time that India should be very much in the limelight.”

Aziz said that emerging market countries have showed remarkable resilience. He added that they are cautious on India for next 6-9 months.

Watch video for more.