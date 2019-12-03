#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Skill Development Centre opened for specially-abled in J&K's Rajouri

Updated : December 03, 2019 03:32 PM IST

Skill Development Centre for Specially-Abled Persons has been opened in Rajouri District of Jammu and Kashmir. The aim is to provide employment opportunities for specially-abled people.

The centre will provide skill-based training like LED light repair technician, domestic data entry operator and mobile phone hardware repair. Trainees who qualify for the final test after undergoing the course will get a certificate and will also get a stipend of Rs 4,600 per month. December 3 is celebrated as World Disability Day.
