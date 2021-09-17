Selection of manufacturers for white goods PLI scheme likely in 2 months: DPIIT

52 Indian and global companies including Daikin, Hitachi, Voltas and Bluestar have applied under this scheme. These companies have committed an investment of nearly Rs 5,900 crore.

Additional secretary at DPIIT, Anil Agrawal, in an interview with CNBC-TV18's Alisha Sachdev called the response from the industry 'outstanding.'

He added that the government is aiming to complete the selection of manufacturers within the next two months.

