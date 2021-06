VIDEOS

Updated : June 11, 2021 20:40:02 IST

The second COVID wave is subsiding with incremental cases steadily falling by the day and now well below 1 lakh cases.

So, will the Indian economy see at least the same kind of recovery in the second quarter that it saw last year after the first COVID wave? To discuss this, Latha Venkatesh spoke to Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist at Citi; Anantha Nageswaran, Member of PMEAC and Dhiraj Nayyar, Chief Economist at Vedanta.