Updated : April 01, 2021 03:18 PM IST

As the COVID-19 pandemic struck and businesses went into a lockdown, economies were on the brink of a payment crisis. Everywhere, it was the central bank that came to the rescue.

Today, as the curtains come down on one of the most unprecedented years and the new financial year begins, CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh takes us through how the last year was and how the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came to rescue the economy.

