    Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj expects GST collections to cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore in October

    Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj expects GST collections to cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore in October

    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj on Wednesday said he is expecting GST revenue collections to cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore in October. So far, monthly collections have remained robust but just shy of the Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark.
    Speaking at an event Bajaj said, "For last couple of months we have been trying very hard to clinch the milestone of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, but we have been failing a bit. Sometimes by Rs 6,000 crore, sometimes by Rs 2,000 crore. We hope the revenue collected from October onwards will be Rs 1.5 lakh crore on a regular basis."
    Watch the video for more.
