Restarting India: Experts discuss steps to get India Inc back on its feet

VIDEOS

Economy

Updated : April 27, 2020 09:03 PM IST

India has entered the last week of the 40-day nationwide lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held the third meeting with chief ministers and told them that he is not in favour of opening up red and orange zones post May 3, but green zones may see some calibrated easing.

States have also been asked to formulate standard operating procedures for a graded exit strategy in these zones. Prime Minister also underlined the importance of following the mantra of ''do gaz doori'' i.e. a physical distance of 6 feet to stay safe from COVID-19. He said masks would remain a part of our lives for some time now.

Modi reassured state chief ministers on the condition of the economy and stressed that there was ''no need to worry'. He said there was a need to give importance to the economy even as the fight against COVID-19 continues, but warned that the impact of the pandemic would remain visible for quite a few months.

This comes even as the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank has not taken a view on monetising the government's fiscal deficit. The governor said a fiscal gap beyond 3.5 percent in FY21 was ''unavoidable''.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya; Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF; Naushad Forbes the former president of CII and co-chairman of Forbes Marshall; Sangita Reddy, Joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals Group; Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI and Sharad Kumar Saraf, the president of FIEO discussed what needs to be done to get India Inc back on its feet and what to expect come May 3.