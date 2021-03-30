Report says Indian gig economy can service 90 million jobs in long term; experts decode the findings

VIDEOS

March 30, 2021

A new report from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation called 'Unlocking The Potential Of The Gig Economy In India' predicts that the gig economy has the potential to service up to 90 million jobs in India’s non-farm economy alone, and can contribute an incremental 1.25 percent (approximately) to India's GDP over the long term.

In the near to medium term, as many as 24 million jobs could potentially migrate to technology-based gig platforms and it could create nearly one million net new jobs over the next two to three years.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to BCG’s Vikash Jain and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation’s Geeta Goel, to discuss the details about the report.

