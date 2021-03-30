  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Economy
VIDEOS
Business

Report says Indian gig economy can service 90 million jobs in long term; experts decode the findings

Updated : March 30, 2021 08:50 PM IST

A new report from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation called 'Unlocking The Potential Of The Gig Economy In India' predicts that the gig economy has the potential to service up to 90 million jobs in India’s non-farm economy alone, and can contribute an incremental 1.25 percent (approximately) to India's GDP over the long term.

In the near to medium term, as many as 24 million jobs could potentially migrate to technology-based gig platforms and it could create nearly one million net new jobs over the next two to three years.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to BCG’s Vikash Jain and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation’s Geeta Goel, to discuss the details about the report.

Also watch Great Learning’s co-founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju talk about the current trends in the edtech space and the future roadmap for the company.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement