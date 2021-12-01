0

RBI Monetary Policy meet on December 8: Here's what markets expect from MPC

By Latha Venkatesh
The December 8 RBI MPC has come into focus considering the uncertainty surrounding the new Omicron COVID-19 variant and unexpected hawkish approach of Fed Chair Jerome Powell

The next major event for financial markets comes on December 8 when Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would meet for policy discussions.
This RBI MPC has become interesting considering the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and because of the unexpected hawkish approach of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
To discuss the issues ahead of the RBI MPC meet, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sajjid Chinoy, Chief India Economist at JPMorgan; Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group CEA at SBI; Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist for India at Citi; Sonal Varma of Nomura and Pronab Sen, Former Chief Statistician.
Watch video for more.
