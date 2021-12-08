RBI monetary policy committee leaves key rates unchanged; experts decode its impact on economy

All 6 members of the MPC voted unanimously to keep the rates unchanged. The MPC also maintained the accommodative stance with 5 members supporting it and Jayant Varma voting against it.

For the 9th time in a row, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to leave key policy rates unchanged. Repo rate and reverse repo remained unchanged at 4 percent and 3.35 percent respectively.

The RBI has maintained its growth target for FY22 at 9.5 percent. This is despite cutting the forecast for the third quarter which is being offset by the higher GDP that came in for the second quarter.

RBI has also maintained the 5.3 percent inflation target for FY22. The projection for October to December has been hiked from 4.5 percent earlier to 5.1 percent. But, the estimate for Q4 has been scaled down.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ashwani Bhatia, MD of SBI; Neeraj Gambhir, President and Head of Treasury & Markets at Axis Bank; Sajjid Chinoy, Chief India Economist at JPMorgan and Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC to discuss the impact of RBIs status quo monetary policy.

