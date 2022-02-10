RBI keeps key policy rates unchanged; experts weigh in

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged in its February policy meeting, Governor Shaktikanta Das said today. The MPC voted unanimously to keep policy rates unchanged. While a majority of 5:1 decided to continue with the "accommodative" stance. The "accommodative" stance could continue for as long as necessary to revive growth, said Das while announcing the outcome.

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged in its February policy meeting, Governor Shaktikanta Das said today. With no change this time as well, the repo rate currently stands at 4 percent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent.

The MPC voted unanimously to keep policy rates unchanged. While a majority of 5:1 decided to continue with the "accommodative" stance. The "accommodative" stance could continue for as long as necessary to revive growth, said Das while announcing the outcome.

Speaking about inflation, Das has retained the CPI inflation forecast for FY22 at 5.3 percent with Q4 FY22 at 5.7 percent due to unfavourable base effects.

To decode the RBI monetary policy, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group CEA at SBI; Shanti Ekambaram, President of Consumer Banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank; Kaushik Das, Chief Economist at Deutsche Bank; R Sivakumar, Head of Fixed Income at Axis MF; Ananth Narayan, Professor at SPJIMR and Umesh Revankar, VC & MD at Shriram Transport Finance

