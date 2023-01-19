homevideos Newseconomy News

Reserve Bank of India mulls interbank call market to be traded via CBDCs

videos | Jan 19, 2023 5:31 PM IST

By Latha Venkatesh  Jan 19, 2023 5:31 PM IST (Published)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has big plans for digital currencies but at a slow and steady pace. Banking sources told CNBC-TV18, that the immediate next step for the RBI is to get the interbank call market to be traded via CBDCs.

Banking sources told CNBC-TV18, that the next step for the RBI is to get the interbank call market to be traded via CBDCs.
The central bank on October 31, 2022, had launched the first pilot of digital rupee in the wholesale segment and identified nine banks to participate. The nine lenders included State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC.
Also Read: RBI digital rupee participants hail the central bank's initiative
The RBI may also look at tokenising bonds to enable buying and selling of corporate bonds through CBDC.
On the retail front, the central bank is considering allowing digital currencies to be used for transactions even without being linked to a bank account.
Also Read: Next phase of digital rupee to be launched soon — Key things to know
