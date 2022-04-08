RBI Governor hints at ending accommodative policy stance; experts expect 50 bps rate hike in 2022

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday hinted at ending the accommodative policy stance that began three years ago, citing the rising uncertainties arising from the Ukraine war and resultant increase in prices, and said the time has come for the central bank to put its priorities on inflation management over growth.

Addressing the media for the first time since the February 2020 monetary policy review offline here at the Mint Road headquarters, Das said the time is appropriate to put inflation ahead of growth in monetary policy priorities. It is a shift after three years, and the same is reflected in the upward revision in the inflation forecast for the current year.

Before the presser, the RBI-MPC voted to retain key policy rates unchanged and also retained the accommodative policy stance, even as it increased the inflation forecast to 5.7 percent for the year, steeply higher than the 4.5 percent projected in the February policy review. It has also slashed its growth forecast for the present fiscal to 7.2 percent from 7.8 percent in February.

To decode the monetary policy, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor at SBI; Ananth Narayan, Professor at SPJIMR; R Sivakumar, Head of Fixed Income at Axis Mutual Fund; Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda and Kaushik Das, MD & Chief India Economist at Deutsche Bank.

