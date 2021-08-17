RBI constructs index to capture extent of financial inclusion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constructed a financial inclusion index to capture the extent of financial inclusion in the country. The index will measure access, usage and quality of financial inclusion among people.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constructed a financial inclusion index to capture the extent of financial inclusion in the country.

The index will measure access, usage and quality of financial inclusion among people.

CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh reports that the index ranges between zero and hundred. Access carries a weightage of 35 percent, usage carries a weightage of 45 percent and 20 percent is for quality.

Also Read: Central Board of RBI reviews current economic situation

According to RBI in March 2017, the index was 43 and that has risen to about 54 in March 2021.

Watch the video for more.