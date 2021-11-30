Q2FY22 GDP Preview: Here's what to expect

CNBC-TV18 poll expects GDP to be at 8.1 percent, just about making up for the -7.4 percent year ago. The poll expects Gross value add (GVA) to be at 7.6 percent again just about making up for last year's shortfall.

India's Gross domestic product (GDP) data for Q2 of FY22 will be released later today and the CNBC-TV18 poll expects it to be at 8.1 percent, just about making up for the -7.4 percent year ago. The RBI's estimate is lower at 7.9 percent.

The poll expects Gross value add (GVA) to be at 7.6 percent again just about making up for last year's shortfall.

Agriculture is likely to be steady at 3.8 percent. Within GDP sub-sectors, economists expect manufacturing to do the best, going by the excellent Q2 numbers. Construction is likely to be at 9.2 percent over last year's minus 7.2 percent while electricity is expected to do very well.

Within services, the big item is trade, hotels, transport and communication which is likely to be at 9.1 percent against minus 16.1 percent last year.

On the expenditure side, economists say private consumption number is crucial. CNBC-TV18 poll expects a 10 percent growth, which doesn't even wipe out last year's contraction.

