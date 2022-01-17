PwC Global CEO Survey: 99% Indian CEOs believe economic growth will improve in India

The 25th annual Global CEO Survey conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) polled over 4,446 CEOs from across 89 countries and territories of the world, of which, around 77 CEOs were from India. The level of optimism showed by the CEOs is the highest since 2012, when the world began to exit the worst years of the global financial crisis.

Over 99 percent of chief executive officers (CEOs) in India are optimistic about India's growth story in the next 12 months and some 94 percent are optimistic about the global growth, a survey showed. Indian CEOs are more optimistic as compared to world CEOs, as only 77 percent of global CEOs are believe global growth will improve this year.

On threats to the top line, 89 percent of Indian CEOs talk about health as one of the biggest risks to the top-line growth, and 77 percent are worried about geopolitical conflicts and cyber security risks.

On digitisation, some 70 percent of Indian CEOs said they will include automation and digitisation goals in their longer-term strategy and will make more investments in this field.

Meanwhile, some 27 percent of Indian companies have made a net-zero commitment, higher as compared to the global average of 22 percent.

Going forward, the world's companies aim to build segmented and digital supply chains to service the shift in consumer expectations. They also aim to work on strong digital collaboration models with ecosystem players. The global CEOs also aim to reimagine supply chains for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) considerations across the value chains.

