Private sector to play important role in job, wealth creation & innovation: Ex-CII president S Gopalakrishnan

Updated : December 07, 2020 09:27 PM IST

Industry body CII has put together an action agenda to ensure a well-developed and inclusive India by 2022, which will be the year India turns 75. So, what should the priorities be and where should the private sector focus its attention?

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan spoke to Naushad Forbes, former president of CII, chairman India@75 Foundation, co-chairman Forbes Marshall Private Limited; S Gopalakrishnan, former president of CII, member trustee India @75 Foundation; R Mukundan, chairman of CII National CSR Committee, managing director and CEO of Tata Chemicals and Rajan Navani, chairman of CII India@75 Council, vice chairman & managing director of Jetline Group of Companies, member trustee India@75 Foundation.

Watch video for more.
