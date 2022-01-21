Pre-Budget CEO Poll: Majority expect FY22 GDP growth at 8-9%; cite rising input cost as headwind

CNBC-TV18 CII Pre-Budget CEO Poll: With union budget just about 10 days away, a poll of nearly 300 CEOs shows that a majority of them believe the economic recovery, so far, has been in-line with what they were expecting. However 52 percent of CEOs said rising input costs was the biggest threat to economic recovery. An overwhelming majority of 62 percent identified government's PLI scheme as the most effective policy decision of the last budget.

The union budget is just about 10 days away. This will be the third budget to be presented in the middle of a pandemic. India Inc, as usual, has a long wish list. But what is the mood across businesses? What are the sectors that need immediate government attention? Will companies undertake capital expansion? Will we see any increase in hiring? CNBC-TV18 in partnership with CII polled nearly 300 CEOs to gauge the mood of the industry ahead of the budget

52 percent of the CEOs who were polled manage small companies with an annual turnover of less than Rs 100 crore.

Below are the key findings of the poll.

A majority, 46 percent CEOs believe the economic recovery, so far, has been in-line with what they were expecting. Only 22 percent say the recovery has been below expectations.

When asked to identify the biggest threat to economic recovery, 52 percent of CEOs said rising input costs. 23 percent fear a next COVID wave. 14 percent fear lack of demand and 11 percent are concerned about tighter liquidity going forward.

55 percent of CEOs also believe demand is now closer to pre-COVID levels. 26 percent CEOs say demand is still below levels seen before the pandemic.

Is India Inc ready to loosen the purse strings and invest? 51 percent CEOs promised to undertake capital expansion in 2022. 26 percent CEOs said they will wait and watch for 6 months before taking a decision.

When asked about their attitude towards hiring, 52 percent CEOs said they are in wait and watch mode. 39 percent said they are upbeat about hiring and only 9 percent said they may cut their workforce.

An overwhelming majority of 62 percent identified government's PLI scheme as the most effective policy decision of the last budget followed by the Gati Shakti Mission and the Development Finance Institution to boost infrastructure.

While 62 percent hailed the PLI schemes, the survey showed only 20 percent of CEOs have applied for the PLI schemes that have been announced so far.

When asked which sectors should be prioritised for more COVID relief, 82 percent of CEOs identified MSMEs. 44 percent of CEOs said contact-based services like restaurants, travel and tourism should be prioritised for more government intervention.

To discuss the findings of the poll, CNBC-TV18 spoke to TV Narendran President of CII, CEO and MD of Tata Steel and Sanjiv Bajaj President- Designate of CII, Chairman and MD of Bajaj Finserv.

