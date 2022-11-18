English
PM GatiShakti National Master Plan helped save time and cost of project planning, say officials

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan helped save time and cost of project planning, say officials

By Daanish Anand
A high level inter-ministerial meeting under the central government recently took note of the progress of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that officials from 7 ministries which included MoRTH, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, power and new renewable energy met and apprised the inter-ministerial group about the progress.

A high-level inter-ministerial meeting under the central government recently took note of the progress of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

CNBC-TV18 has learned that officials from 7 ministries which included MoRTH, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, power and new renewable energy met and apprised the inter-ministerial group about the progress.
All 7 ministries have said the National Master Plan has not only saved significant time but it has also saved the cost of project planning and coordination between ministries.
MoRTH said GatiShakti National Master Plan has a significant impact on planning national highways and data layers have helped to optimise key infrastructure projects.
The ministry of railways was able to plan 126 projects this year and the time for planning a project has come down to 7-days.
The National Master Plan also helped the telecom ministry to plan 4G coverage for approximately 25,000 villages.
Watch the video for more.
