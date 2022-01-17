Oxfam recommends 1% wealth tax as rich become richer and poor getting poorer amid pandemic

India added 40 individuals to its billionaires list in 2021, at the same time when 84 percent of Indian households saw a decline in their income due to the pandemic. This has been highlighted in an Oxfam report on the income divide in India, which has further been made worse by the pandemic.

The Oxfam report titled ''Inequality Kills'' also highlights a reduction in budget allocation to the health sector and recommends a 1 percent wealth tax on the richest 10 percent population, which can then be invested in the healthcare and education sector.

To know more about the report, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India.

