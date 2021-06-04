'One state, one vote' not best design for GST, says Tamil Nadu FM Palanivel Thiagarajan

VIDEOS

June 04, 2021

Despite Tamil Nadu reporting over 24,400 new daily cases in the past 24 hours; chief minister MK Stalin has said that the government can't keep extending lockdowns, stressing that people need to cooperate to contain the spread of the virus. The state government has extended restrictions, barring essential services, till June 7.

More than 32,000 patients have recovered and 460 people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The vaccination drive in the state has also hit a roadblock, with the state being compelled to halt inoculations till the June 5 due to shortage of vaccines. According to the state's health secretary, fresh vaccine supplies will arrive by June 6.

Away from COVID-19, the state has also been in focus over the stand taken at the recent GST council meeting, where the finance minister P Thiagarajan said that the 'one state' 'one vote' model was fundamentally unfair. He made a case, like many other states, for representation on the council, which is proportionate to population. He also batted for zero GST on vaccines and drugs being used in the treatment of COVID.

In the recently released Niti Aayog Sustainable Development Goals Index, the state has ranked second after Kerala. In terms of poverty alleviation the state ranked at the first spot with Delhi. It was also among the top states in terms of affordable and clean energy.

To discuss this, Shereen Bhan spoke to Palanivel Thiagarajan, Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu.