November trade deficit at $23.27 billion; experts decode implications for the Indian economy

The November trade deficit has come at UDS 23.27 billion compared to October's UDS 19.9 billion and USD 10.9 billion a year ago. It is a worry as it is the third consecutive month of UDS 20 billion trade deficit. Simply, the deficit has risen as imports are up and exports are down. CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh speaks with FIEO's A Sakhtivel and Yes Bank's Indraneil Pan to understand the implications for the Indian economy.

At over USD 53.15 billion, November imports are up 57 percent year-on-year (YoY). The imports have been at over USD 50 billion for the third straight month and spike has largely been led by commodities, particularly crude oil, coal, chemicals and edible oils. Crude oil imports are in particular up 132 percent at 14.6 billion, while coal imports have risen 135 percent at UDS 3.6 billion. Chemicals have jumped 66 percent at UDS 2.5 billion, while other key imports such as electronics, gold and machinery are at UDS 5.7 billion, UDS 4.2 billion and USD 3.3 billion, respectively.

On the other hand, November exports are not up that much, just 26 percent up YoY at USD 29.9 billion, lower than October's USD 35.47 billion. In fact, exports are below USD 30 billion for the first time since February.

CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh speaks with A Sakthivel, President of FIEO and Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at Yes Bank to understand the implications for the Indian economy.

