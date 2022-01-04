Not yet worried about the trade deficit figures, says Pronab Sen

The December trade data has recorded the highest ever monthly imports of 59.27 billion, as also highest ever monthly exports of 37.29 billion. Trade deficit has come in at over $20 billion for the fourth month in a row. This was expected and these figures are not a source of worry, said Pronab Sen, Former Chief Statistician.
Increase in imports was on the cards as the recovery proceeded because there would be a lot of suppliers in India, who would not had been able to get their production up again and a lot of that gap would be filled by imports, which is a good thing, he said.
Composition of imports is worrying as it is a reflection of the fact that there has been a significant income distribution change in the country, he mentioned.
