  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty reclaims 9,300
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens lower at 76.45 against dollar
Home Videos Economy
VIDEOS
Economy

No intention to stop Chinese investments in startups, says NITI Aayog CEO

Updated : April 20, 2020 09:39 PM IST

After China called India's decision over the weekend to impose additional restrictions on foreign direct investment (FDI) originating from neighbouring countries discriminatory and a violation of WTO guidelines, NITI Ayog CEO, Amitabh  Kant, spoke to CNBC-TV18 to clear the air.

The changes to the FDI policy have also worried a lot of Indian startups. Many of India's unicorns including names like Flipkart, Ola, Oyo, Byju's, Big Basket, and Zomato - have benefitted from up to USD 4 billion in Chinese investments. The fear is that this access to capital may now dry up.

Kant, however, said that the government has no intention of stopping Chinese investment in startups.

“In the particular notification, China is not even mentioned. We have looked at all our neighbouring countries and we have said that at this particular point of time, all investments are welcome into India but some investments need to go through a government approval route. That is all. We greatly welcome China’s investments. Nowhere have we said that we are going to constrain China’s investment. They have been a big player in India’s startup story, they have greatly invested into India, we welcome them,” he said.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement