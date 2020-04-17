  • SENSEX
Need to keep some juice for the reconstruction phase, says Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal

Updated : April 17, 2020 01:51 PM IST

Principal Economic Adviser, Sanjeev Sanyal, shared his views and outlook on the turmoil in the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan and Latha Venkatesh.

Unlike many other countries, the Indian government has gone for a different step-by-step feedback-loop based approach. It is an uncertain environment that is evolving, he said.

Sanyal also stressed that a calibrated approach to tackle the problem was necessary as the government would "Need to keep some juice for the reconstruction phase".

It's noteworthy that Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced a series of steps to help revive the Indian economy, including cutting its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent even as it said it would launch long-term repo operations (TLTROs) worth Rs 50,000 crore to help non-banking financial companies.
