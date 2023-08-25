CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newseconomy NewsNK Singh emphasises capital adequacy framework as crucial for strengthening multilateral development banks

NK Singh emphasises capital adequacy framework as crucial for strengthening multilateral development banks

India's G20 Presidency places significant emphasis on the reform of multilateral development banks (MDBs), including institutions like the World Bank and the International Development Agency (IDA). In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, NK Singh, the Co-Convener of the G20 Expert Group and Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, underscored the potential for bolstering the lending capabilities of MDBs through the complete implementation of a capital adequacy framework report. This framework, if fully enacted, promises to fortify the financial underpinning of these banks, enhancing their capacity to provide critical financial support.

Profile image

By Latha Venkatesh  Aug 25, 2023 8:56:44 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
India's G20 Presidency places significant emphasis on the reform of multilateral development banks (MDBs), including institutions like the World Bank and the International Development Agency (IDA).

A comprehensive report crafted by a panel of experts, featuring notable figures like NK Singh from India and Lawrence Summers from the US, is poised to rejuvenate these organisations.
The overarching goal is to amplify their contributions beyond poverty alleviation, extending into the realm of global public goods such as combatting climate change and bolstering sustainability.
In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, NK Singh, the co-convener of the G20 expert group and chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, underscored the potential for bolstering the lending capabilities of MDBs through the complete implementation of a capital adequacy framework report.
This framework, if fully enacted, promises to fortify the financial underpinning of these banks, enhancing their capacity to provide critical financial support.
In addition to advocating for this capital adequacy framework, the expert group has recommended an ambitious target of tripling sustainable lending by 2030. Moreover, the panel has called for greater flexibility in investment strategies, including innovative measures such as credit enhancement by involving private sector participation.
Watch the accompanying video for the entire discussion.
First Published: Aug 25, 2023 8:35 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

G20IndianomicsNK Singh

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: Why mutual fund houses are pushing tech funds when IT stocks are in the doldrums?

Explained: Why mutual fund houses are pushing tech funds when IT stocks are in the doldrums?

Aug 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read

India’s biggest conglomerates are coming with a fresh wave of listings

India’s biggest conglomerates are coming with a fresh wave of listings

Aug 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Enabling Education | NEP vs States — here's why it is crucial to keep education out of politics

Enabling Education | NEP vs States — here's why it is crucial to keep education out of politics

Aug 25, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Chandrayaan-3 | Scientific conviction and passion propelled India to pole position in the space race

Chandrayaan-3 | Scientific conviction and passion propelled India to pole position in the space race

Aug 24, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X