MPC Minutes: Members' take on rates & inflation

‘Monetary policy is at an inflection point’ according to the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. The central bank has released the minutes of the last policy meeting which show that all 6 members are worried about both growth and inflation. CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh spoke to external members of the monetary policy committee - Ashima Goyal, Shashanka Bhide, and Jayanth Varma to discuss MPC minutes.

RBI governor's statement went on to say global policy unwinding may have a spillover effect on India and monetary policy is going to get challenging.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...