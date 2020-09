VIDEOS

Economy

Updated : September 07, 2020 09:59 AM IST

All central banks create money but lately, there has been a worry that central banks are creating too much money including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The term used for all the money in the system is 'M3'.

So how much money should the RBI create in a year? Is M3 too high in India? Is it time to worry about it?

CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh decodes it on 'Money Matters'