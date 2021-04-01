Monetary policy: Will RBI will maintain status quo? Citizen's MPC weighs in

VIDEOS

Updated : April 01, 2021 08:58 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be meeting on April 5 to announce its decision on rates on April 7.

MPC's mandate has been renewed to keep consumer price inflation (CPI) at 4 percent (+/- 2 percent). However, it is not an easy task as commodity inflation is rising worldwide while growth is threatened by the second wave of COVID-19 in India and still needs support from lower rates and accommodative policy.

Savers are in no mood to take lower returns on their savings as the government’s rollback of small savings cut shows. So, what should be expected by way of forward guidance from the MPC and when will they exit from the accommodative policy?

The CNBC-TV18’s Citizen’s Monetary Policy Committee consisting of former chief statistician Pronab Sen; Sonal Varma, chief economist-India and ex-Japan, Asia at Nomura; Sajjid Chinoy, chief India economist at JP Morgan; Samiran Chakroborty, chief economist at Citi; and Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor at State Bank of India (SBI), debates on MPCs future course of action.