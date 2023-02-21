Here’s how lower MNREGA allocation is worrying rural workers

In Budget 2023, the government has slashed the allocation towards its flagship rural employment scheme — MNREGA — by 33 percent from last year's revised estimates. The Union finance minister has defended this saying the scheme is demand-driven and so, allocation will be increased if warranted.
MNREGA workers believe a lower allocation will lead to suppression of demand, and push other existing issues with the programme into a corner.
The government has said that instead of MNREGA, rural workers are finding employment under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Jal Jeevan Mission. It has also clarified that should the need arise, further allocations will be made as the year progresses.
However, experts claim that schemes like the PMAY and the Jal Jeevan Mission focus on individual infrastructure asset building, whereas MNREGA focuses on community infrastructure asset building, which has a prolonged benefit for more people. They also argue that these Budget cuts send a message that MNREGA is not on the government’s priority list.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Santia Gora for more details