English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newseconomy NewsHere’s how lower MNREGA allocation is worrying rural workers
videos | Feb 21, 2023 9:24 PM IST

Here’s how lower MNREGA allocation is worrying rural workers

Profile image
By Santia Gora   Feb 21, 2023 9:24 PM IST (Published)
Mini

MNREGA workers believe a lower allocation will lead to suppression of demand, and push other existing issues with the programme into a corner. Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Santia Gora for more details.

In Budget 2023, the government has slashed the allocation towards its flagship rural employment scheme — MNREGA — by 33 percent from last year's revised estimates. The Union finance minister has defended this saying the scheme is demand-driven and so, allocation will be increased if warranted.

Recommended Articles

View All
An anthology of poetry seeks to give peace a chance in a world of wars

An anthology of poetry seeks to give peace a chance in a world of wars

Feb 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained | What is liability insurance — how it works and all other details

Explained | What is liability insurance — how it works and all other details

Feb 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Want to start a business but afraid of funding winter? Here's why it can be a blessing in disguise

Want to start a business but afraid of funding winter? Here's why it can be a blessing in disguise

Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Zoomed Out: Here’s why the GST Council meeting ducked the online gaming issue

Zoomed Out: Here’s why the GST Council meeting ducked the online gaming issue

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


MNREGA workers believe a lower allocation will lead to suppression of demand, and push other existing issues with the programme into a corner.
The government has said that instead of MNREGA, rural workers are finding employment under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Jal Jeevan Mission. It has also clarified that should the need arise, further allocations will be made as the year progresses.
Read Here | MNREGA job demand on decline since May indicating stabilising rural employment
However, experts claim that schemes like the PMAY and the Jal Jeevan Mission focus on individual infrastructure asset building, whereas MNREGA focuses on community infrastructure asset building, which has a prolonged benefit for more people. They also argue that these Budget cuts send a message that MNREGA is not on the government’s priority list.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Santia Gora for more details
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X