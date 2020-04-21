  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex closes 1,000 points lower; Nifty ends at 8,981 due to losses in ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens 20 paise lower at 76.74 against dollar
Home Videos Economy
VIDEOS
Economy

Max Life Insurance's Mihir Vora expects some support from government for economy

Updated : April 21, 2020 07:10 PM IST

Mihir Vora, director and chief investment officer of Max Life Insurance on Tuesday said he expects some support from the central government with respect to economy has done its bit.

He said, "While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has done its bit in terms of making financials conditions easier, there has been no word on the fiscal side from the government."

He further added, “There will be lot of retail, SME, corporate stress as they need to pay to workers, they still need to pay interest even after the moratorium period is over. Without fiscal stimulus, India will continue to underperform other markets."
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement