Max Life Insurance's Mihir Vora expects some support from government for economy

Updated : April 21, 2020 07:10 PM IST

Mihir Vora, director and chief investment officer of Max Life Insurance on Tuesday said he expects some support from the central government with respect to economy has done its bit.

He said, "While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has done its bit in terms of making financials conditions easier, there has been no word on the fiscal side from the government."

He further added, “There will be lot of retail, SME, corporate stress as they need to pay to workers, they still need to pay interest even after the moratorium period is over. Without fiscal stimulus, India will continue to underperform other markets."