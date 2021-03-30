  • SENSEX
March GST collection expected to be highest at Rs 1.25 lakh crore

Updated : March 30, 2021 09:11 PM IST

India's GST collection may come in at a record Rs 1.25 lakh crore in March. The collection for business activities undertaken in February -- which is reported in March, is likely to peak since the rollout of the tax regime in 2017, despite February having only 28 days.

CNBC-TV18's Timsy Jaipuria suggests that collections are likely to be announced on April 1 and are expected to be in the range of Rs 1.20 lakh crore and Rs 1.25 lakh crore. GST collections for January 2021 is so far the highest at Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

Watch the video for more.
