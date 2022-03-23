Mad About Markets: Experts decode UPI ecosystem - the growth drivers and the speed bumps

Digital payments have changed the game in India, but the star of this game has been the Unified Payments Interface or UPI, which now accounts for a whopping 60 percent of total retail digital payments in just five years of its existence.

Its growth story has been phenomenal and now with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently launching UPI for feature phones, are markets looking at the next big leg of growth for UPI adoption, or rather for digital payments in India? That is top of mind, and experts discussed about the phenomenal growth of UPI and what comes next on today's Mad About Markets.

Parag Rao, Country Head for Payments Business of HDFC Bank, Kunal Kalawatia, Product Chief at National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Deeksha Kaushal, Director for Financial Services and Banking Partnerships at Google Pay, Harshil Mathur CEO of RazorPay and Narendra Yadav of Paytm shared their views.

