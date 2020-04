VIDEOS

April 16, 2020

A day after the union health ministry declared 170 districts in the country as hotspots, the government has clarified that industrial activity will be allowed in these areas with riders.

If a factory falls within a containment zone in a hotspot then it can't open shutters even after April 20. Local administration will conduct door-to-door surveys to impose curbs on the worst-hit areas in these hotspot districts.