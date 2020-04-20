  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty reclaims 9,300
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens lower at 76.45 against dollar
Home Videos Economy
VIDEOS
Economy

Lockdown relaxation: A look at what operations are being allowed in which state

Updated : April 20, 2020 07:10 PM IST

While the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has been extended until May 3, some operations will resume from April 20. Here is a look at what operations are being allowed in which state.

Delhi
  • State government has decided no relaxation in restrictions as directed by the Centre.
Karnataka
  • Cabinet to meet on April 20 to take a call on relaxations, if any
Tamil Nadu
  • State lockdown in-line with nationwide lockdown until May 3
  • No easing restrictions for any industry on April 20
Telangana
  • Lockdown extended until May 7
  • No easing of restrictions for any industry on April 20
  • Food-delivery services banned by state government until May 7
Haryana
  • Companies to apply to state government through SARAL portal seeking permission to resume operations
  • Panel of officers at block, town, city level to scrutinise applications
  • AC, fans, air cooler sales and services to be allowed
  • Companies have to give an undertaking to follow social distancing, sanitisation norms
Maharashtra
  • Select activities allowed to mitigate hardship of people in the state
  • Agricultural operations, courier services, urgent construction and public utilities resume
  • Industries operating in rural areas, SEZ and EoUs can resume
  •  Industries operating outside the limits of municipal corporation and municipalities can resume
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement