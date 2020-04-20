Lockdown relaxation: A look at what operations are being allowed in which state

While the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has been extended until May 3, some operations will resume from April 20. Here is a look at what operations are being allowed in which state.Delhi
Karnataka
- State government has decided no relaxation in restrictions as directed by the Centre.
Tamil Nadu
- Cabinet to meet on April 20 to take a call on relaxations, if any
Telangana
- State lockdown in-line with nationwide lockdown until May 3
- No easing restrictions for any industry on April 20
Haryana
- Lockdown extended until May 7
- No easing of restrictions for any industry on April 20
- Food-delivery services banned by state government until May 7
Maharashtra
- Companies to apply to state government through SARAL portal seeking permission to resume operations
- Panel of officers at block, town, city level to scrutinise applications
- AC, fans, air cooler sales and services to be allowed
- Companies have to give an undertaking to follow social distancing, sanitisation norms
- Select activities allowed to mitigate hardship of people in the state
- Agricultural operations, courier services, urgent construction and public utilities resume
- Industries operating in rural areas, SEZ and EoUs can resume
- Industries operating outside the limits of municipal corporation and municipalities can resume