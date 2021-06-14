Karnataka begins phased unlock, industries to function with 50% workforce

VIDEOS

Updated : June 14, 2021 15:23:10 IST

Karnataka's phased unlock process is now underway with relaxed restrictions in districts with a positivity rate lower than 5 percent. Several districts including Bengaluru have eased restrictions where the positivity rate is below 5 percent for the last few days.

As the Karnataka government has allowed industries to operate it is only the manufacturing sector and production sector that can reopen today that too with 50 percent capacity.

Construction activity has been allowed, essential shops can stay open longer, restaurants are still not allowed to get customers for dine-in.

CNBC-TV18’s Mugdha Variyar gets more details from the ground.