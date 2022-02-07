Jefferies’ Chris Wood bullish on India; expects Sensex at 1,00,000 by FY27

In this special edition of Market Master, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Chris Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategies at Jefferies. Chris Wood released a report last week, where he expects the Sensex to hit the 1,00,000 mark in FY27, somewhere towards the end of 2026 or early 2027.

On general elections and Indian markets, he said, “I am more relaxed on that issue because the general elections is still a long way away, but I think on the oil price that is definitely the biggest. There are two external risks facing the Indian stock market this year, primarily in my view, the one is obviously the Fed tightening and the other is the oil price.”

On RBI raising rates, he said, “As expected, the RBI just first start raising rates this month, but that maybe delayed, but they need to raise rates a bit this year.

