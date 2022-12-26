The worst of inflation is behind us, says WhiteOak MD Prashant Khemka

The worst of inflation is behind us, said Prashant Khemka, founder and managing director of WhiteOak Capital Management. He said in the last couple of years, inflation was sparked by the supply chain disruptions that followed the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a supply disruption, which continued for much longer because of China's COVID zero policy, as well as then another shock supply shock, which was Russia's invasion of Ukraine and now, gradually, it is limping back to normalcy.”

On globalisation, Khemka said he thinks it is very much present for good and is maybe a bit of a speed breaker in the interim. "But for India, it can be a very positive game changer of sorts because the companies worldwide are very keen to diversify their supply chain from China. From excessive dependence on China they want to diversify, India has the opportunity and it should grab it with both hands, which it is doing so but I think there's always room to do a lot more,” he added.

In a CNBC-TV18 special show, 'Wizards of Dalal Street', BSE Member Ramesh Damani spoke to Khemka on what led him to the stock market and lessons from 17 years of market experience. Khemka has done his MBA from Vanderbilt University. He started his professional career at State Street Global Advisors, and spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs in a variety of key positions. Since 2017 he is the founder and MD of WhiteOak Capital Management with over 6 billion in assets under management.

For full interview, watch accompanying video