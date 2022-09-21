    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Indiginisation drive in defence space is a big revolution

    Mangalam Maloo   | Ritu Singh
    Mini

    India is the largest importers in the world when it comes to defence products. So between FY17 and 20, 90 contracts worth 1.76 lakh crore was signed with foreign vendors alone. To discuss opportunities in defence, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Jayant Patil, Senior Executive Vice President – Defence at L&T; Commodore P R Hari, Managing Director at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers; and Amit Mahajan is the Director – Business Development of Paras Defence & Space Technologies.

    On September 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history. Also, PM Modi commissioned the housing state-of-the-art automation features at the Cochin Shipyard.
    During the commissioning, PM Modi spoke about making defence products in India, indigenously. Further, the defence ministry had released a list of items that should be procured from Indian companies instead of being imported.
    India is the largest importer in the world when it comes to defence products. So between FY17 and FY20, 90 contracts worth Rs 1.76 lakh crore was signed with foreign vendors alone. India accounts for 11 percent of the global arms sales currently. More than 40 percent of our defence equipment is actually imported.
    In the last 10 years, defence expense is grown at a compounded annual growth rate of about 9 percent whereas the capex has grown by only about 6 percent. Now, this indicates a shortfall in our defence capacity requirements and that is exactly where the opportunity lies.
    To discuss opportunities in defence, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Jayant Patil, senior executive vice president for defence at L&T; Commodore P R Hari, managing director at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Amit Mahajan, of director business development of Paras Defence & Space Technologies.
    First Published:  IST
