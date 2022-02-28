0

India's Q3 GDP slows to 5.4%, FY22 GDP estimate at 8.9%; experts weigh in

By Latha Venkatesh   IST (Published)
To decode the fineprint of Q3 GDP and discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group CEA at SBI; Sudipto Mundle, Distinguished Fellow at NCAER; Pronab Sen, Former Chief Statistician and Abhishek Upadhyay, Senior Economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
