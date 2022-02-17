India’s manufacturing capex to go up 15-20% from 2023: ICRA

The production linked incentive (PLI) scheme is a step in the right direction but still, a lot more is expected, said Rohit Ahuja, head-research and outreach at ICRA.

The production linked incentive (PLI) scheme is a step in the right direction but still, a lot more is expected, said Rohit Ahuja, head-research and outreach at ICRA.

Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Limited (ICRA) released an interesting report on the impact that the PLI scheme can have on manufacturing, gross domestic product (GDP) as well as capex cycle.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ahuja said, “We expect India’s manufacturing capex to go up by 15-20 percent from next year as most of these projects start seeing investment inflow. On the ground, we can see a potential job creation of more than 3 million across the country.”

“The product segments that they are targeting, on an overall basis constitute about 40 percent of imports for India. The revenue generation on a cumulative basis, for the scheme period, we expect close to 40 trillion. The implication on net import will also depend on how the economic scenario pans out for the next 4-5 years and how the demand environment for specific products pan out,” he said.

For more details, watch the accompanying video