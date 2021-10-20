India’s Gig Economy: The term 'partners', lack of basic security benefits impact food delivery workers

CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta spoke to delivery workers on ground on how the term 'partners' and lack of basic employee security benefits impacts them.

Food delivery workers, classified as 'partners' by the likes of Swiggy and Zomato may work longer than an average desk job, but enjoy no benefits that a desk job may bring.

Insurance and medical support they claim is often an eyewash and grievance redressal is extremely hard to come by.

They may be part of a fast-growing gig economy , but for these delivery boys and girls, basic employee benefits like insurance are tough to come by.

Swiggy and Zomato on their part do have their insurance policies covering accidental and medical claims. But delivery executives say that eligibility has a lot of terms and conditions. The process is tedious with a lot of paperwork and finally, most often the amount received is less compared to expenses incurred.

Riders also say they would like a more comprehensive policy that also covers family members as well.

