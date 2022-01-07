India's first advance GDP estimate of FY22 at 9.2%; here's what experts have to say

The first estimates of FY22 GDP released by National Statistical Organisation (NSO) is largely on expected lines at 9.2 percent against negative 7.3 percent in FY21. CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the estimate to be at 9.3 percent while RBI had an estimate of 9.5 percent.

The first estimates of FY22 GDP released by National Statistical Organisation (NSO) is largely on expected lines at 9.2 percent against negative 7.3 percent in FY21.

CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the estimate to be at 9.3 percent while RBI had an estimate of 9.5 percent.

The NSO has estimated the nominal GDP growth for FY22 to be at 17.6 percent at Rs 232.14 trillion.

To decode the advance GDP estimates and discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Pronab Sen, Former Chief Statistician; Sudipto Mundle, Senior Adviser at NCAER, Former Acting Chairman at National Statistical Commission and Nikhil Gupta, Chief Economist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Watch video for more.