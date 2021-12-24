India's exports growth may slow to 15-17.5% in FY23: FIEO

Federation of Indian Export Organisations' latest press release suggests India’s exports growth may slow to 15-17.5 percent in FY23. FY22 export growth is seen at 37.6 percent year-on-year.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations' latest press release suggests India’s exports growth may slow to 15-17.5 percent in FY23. FY22 export growth is seen at 37.6 percent year-on-year.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ajay Sahai, Director General and CEO of FIEO said, “Whatever projections we have given for the next financial year is based on the current situation. That is why we said that we are keeping it conservative and as the situation evolves, we will be taking a call six months down the line.”

Sahai added, “One of the most important factor which historically has affected India's export growth is the growth in global trade.”

