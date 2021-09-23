India's April to September direct tax mop-up at over 50% of full fiscal year target

Timsy Jaipuria reports that during April till September 22, net direct tax collections are at Rs 5.70 lakh crore against a collection of Rs 3.30 lakh crore during the same period last year.

India has seen robust tax collections in the current financial year. People in the know have told CNBC-TV18 that as of September 22, the net direct tax mop-up stands at over 50 percent of the full fiscal year target.

Starting April and till September 22 of FY22, the net direct tax collections are at Rs 5.70 lakh crore against a collection of Rs 3.30 lakh crore during the same period last year. Of the Rs 5.70 lakh crore, securities transaction tax (STT) collections are of Rs 11,000 crore, corporate tax collections are of over Rs 3 lakh crore and personal income tax collections are of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

The budgeted target of direct tax collections for this fiscal is Rs 11.08 lakh crore which looks possible right now looking at the half-yearly numbers.

